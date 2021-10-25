Sudan’s government and sovereign council will be dissolved: Burhan

Sudan’s sovereign council and government will be dissolved, army general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said.

The military will continue with the country’s transition to democracy before handing over to an elected civilian government, he added, promising that elections will be held in July 2023.

Al-Burhan also declared a state of emergency across the country, saying that the military needed to protect the country’s security as stated in its constitutional declaration.

Sudan’s information ministry responded by saying that the announcement amounts to a military coup.

