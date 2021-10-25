.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Sudan’s government and sovereign council will be dissolved: Burhan

  • Font
In this file photo taken on September 26, 2020, Sudan's Sovereign Council chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan speaks during the opening session of the First National Economic Conference in the capital Khartoum. (AFP)
In this file photo taken on September 26, 2020, Sudan's Sovereign Council chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan speaks during the opening session of the First National Economic Conference in the capital Khartoum. (AFP)

Sudan’s government and sovereign council will be dissolved: Burhan

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Sudan’s sovereign council and government will be dissolved, army general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The military will continue with the country’s transition to democracy before handing over to an elected civilian government, he added, promising that elections will be held in July 2023.

Al-Burhan also declared a state of emergency across the country, saying that the military needed to protect the country’s security as stated in its constitutional declaration.

Sudan’s information ministry responded by saying that the announcement amounts to a military coup.

Read more:

Sudan PM Hamdok moved to unknown location after refusing to support coup: Ministry

African Union chair calls for release of Sudan’s leadership: Statement

At least 12 injured in Khartoum clashes after apparent coup attempt: Medical source

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Expo 2020 Dubai records 1.5 million visits since opening Expo 2020 Dubai records 1.5 million visits since opening
UAE expat scoops jackpot prize of more than $13million in Mahzooz draw UAE expat scoops jackpot prize of more than $13million in Mahzooz draw
Top Content
COVID-19 brain damage is similar to that caused by strokes: Study COVID-19 brain damage is similar to that caused by strokes: Study
Who will be crowned the first Miss Universe UAE? Finalists are announced Who will be crowned the first Miss Universe UAE? Finalists are announced
Saudi Arabia will nationalize marketing professions to increase Saudization Saudi Arabia will nationalize marketing professions to increase Saudization
Film crew voiced complaints before Alec Baldwin's fatal on-set shooting Film crew voiced complaints before Alec Baldwin's fatal on-set shooting
Sudan PM Hamdok moved to unknown location after refusing to support coup: Ministry Sudan PM Hamdok moved to unknown location after refusing to support coup: Ministry
Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister says OPEC will not change its strategy Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister says OPEC will not change its strategy
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More