UAE calls for stability and an end to escalation in Sudan: Official

The United Arab Emirates is following developments in Sudan closely, and calls for stability and to avoid escalation, a foreign ministry official said on Twitter.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

At least 12 people have been injured during clashes in the Sudanese capital Khartoum after an apparent coup attempt, according to the Sudanese Doctors Committee.

Sudan’s sovereign council and government will be dissolved, army general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said.

The military will continue with the country’s transition to democracy before handing over to an elected civilian government, he added, promising that elections will be held in July 2023.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia calls for restraint, de-escalation in Sudan: Foreign Ministry

Sudan PM Hamdok moved to unknown location after refusing to support coup: Ministry

Sudan’s government and sovereign council will be dissolved: Burhan