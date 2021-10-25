.
UAE calls for stability and an end to escalation in Sudan: Official

UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Development logo. (WAM)
The United Arab Emirates' Ministry of Foreign Affairs logo. (Supplied)

UAE calls for stability and an end to escalation in Sudan: Official

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates is following developments in Sudan closely, and calls for stability and to avoid escalation, a foreign ministry official said on Twitter.

At least 12 people have been injured during clashes in the Sudanese capital Khartoum after an apparent coup attempt, according to the Sudanese Doctors Committee.

Sudan’s sovereign council and government will be dissolved, army general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said.

The military will continue with the country’s transition to democracy before handing over to an elected civilian government, he added, promising that elections will be held in July 2023.

