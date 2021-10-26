Egypt's President Sisi ends state of emergency for the first time in years

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Monday that he ended the state of emergency in the country for the first time in years, the president wrote in a Facebook post.

Egypt first imposed a state of emergency in April 2017 and has extended it at three-month intervals since.

Egypt is the most populous country in the Arab world, with almost 100 million people, who have been under state of emergency restrictions since April 2017.

The restrictions were first put in place due to an ISIS-affiliated group bombing two Coptic Christian churches in April 2017. More than 40 people were killed in the attack. They have been renewed at regular intervals since then as Egyptian officials continue a low-level conflict against ISIS militants in the country's northeastern Sinai peninsula.

