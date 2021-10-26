Israel lifts its decade-long travel warning for Morocco

Israel has lifted a travel warning for Morocco in place for over a decade, while warning travelers to remain alert while visiting there.

“The estimated level of threat in Morocco has dropped,” Israel’s National Security Council said in a text message. “At the same time, it is advisable to continue to exercise increased vigilance while staying in the country.”

The shift comes less than a year after former President Donald Trump announced that the two countries had agreed to renew full diplomatic relations. In the meantime, they have signed a series of cooperation agreements and established direct flights between Tel Aviv and the top tourist destination of Marrakesh.

