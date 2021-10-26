.
Sudan PM Hamdok escorted back home: Military source

Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok gives an address in the capital Khartoum on June 22, 2021. (Ebrahim Hamid/AFP)
Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok gives an address in the capital Khartoum on June 22, 2021. (Ebrahim Hamid/AFP)

AFP

Published: Updated:

Sudan’s deposed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has been returned to his own home the day after a military coup, a military source said late Tuesday.

“The prime minister... has been accompanied back to his own home in Kafouri district and security measures have been put in place around the perimeter of his home,” the source, who requested anonymity, told AFP.

Coup leader and army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan had earlier on Tuesday said that Hamdok was “at my home... (and) in good health.”

