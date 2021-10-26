.
Sudan’s top general al-Burhan to hold news conference

In this file photo taken on September 26, 2020, Sudan's Sovereign Council chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan speaks during the opening session of the First National Economic Conference in the capital Khartoum. (AFP)
In this file photo taken on September 26, 2020, Sudan's Sovereign Council chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan speaks during the opening session of the First National Economic Conference in the capital Khartoum. (AFP)

Sudan’s top general al-Burhan to hold news conference

AFP, Khartoum

Published: Updated:

Sudan’s top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan will hold a news conference later on Tuesday, officials from his office said, a day after a military coup.

“General Burhan will speak at a press conference at the army headquarters in Khartoum” from 1:00 pm (1100 GMT), the officials said.

