Sudan’s top general al-Burhan to hold news conference

Sudan’s top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan will hold a news conference later on Tuesday, officials from his office said, a day after a military coup.
“General Burhan will speak at a press conference at the army headquarters in Khartoum” from 1:00 pm (1100 GMT), the officials said.
