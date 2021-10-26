Sudan’s top general al-Burhan to hold news conference

Sudan’s top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan will hold a news conference later on Tuesday, officials from his office said, a day after a military coup.

“General Burhan will speak at a press conference at the army headquarters in Khartoum” from 1:00 pm (1100 GMT), the officials said.

