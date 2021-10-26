.
UN chief says Sudan PM detained in coup must be released ‘immediately’

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in Berlin, Germany, February 14, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)

UN chief says Sudan PM detained in coup must be released ‘immediately’

AFP

Published: Updated:

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called Tuesday for the immediate release of Sudan’s prime minister, who was detained in a military coup.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok “must be released immediately,” Guterres said as the UN Security Council held an emergency meeting on the putsch in Sudan.

On Monday soldiers detained Hamdok, his ministers and civilian members of Sudan’s ruling council, who have been heading a transition to full civilian rule following the 2019 overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir.

Guterres said "geopolitical divides" were preventing the Security Council from taking strong measures as countries around the world grapple with the pandemic and social and economic problems.

"These factors are creating an environment in which some military leaders feel that they have total impunity, they can do whatever they want because nothing will happen to them," Guterres said.

"My appeal is for especially the big powers to come together for the unity of the Security Council in order to make sure that there is effective deterrence in relation with this epidemic of coups d'etat," he said.

Read more:

Sudan’s al-Burhan says army ousted government to avoid civil war

Sudan PM Hamdok moved to unknown location after refusing to support coup: Ministry

Sudan capital locked down after coup triggers deadly unrest

Sudan’s top general al-Burhan to hold news conference

