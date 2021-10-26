.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

White House in contact with Gulf countries about Sudan coup: Sullivan

  • Font
Sudanese demonstrators take part in a protest in the city of Khartoum Bahri to demand the government's transition to civilian rule, Oct. 21, 2021. (AFP)
Sudanese demonstrators take part in a protest in the city of Khartoum Bahri to demand the government's transition to civilian rule, Oct. 21, 2021. (AFP)

White House in contact with Gulf countries about Sudan coup: Sullivan

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The Biden administration is looking at a full range of economic tools to respond to the military takeover in Sudan and has been in close contact with Gulf countries, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.

Sudan’s military dissolved a power-sharing government and deposed a civilian prime minister on Monday. The State Department responded by suspending $700 million in US aid designed to support Sudan’s democratic transition.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Together with the governments of Britain and Norway, the United States condemned the military takeover. The countries, major donors, said they were deeply concerned about the situation and called on security forces to release those who were detained unlawfully.

Sullivan told a White House briefing the actions of the Sudanese military were “utterly unacceptable” and a “significant and alarming setback” for Sudan.

He said Washington had been in close contact with regional leaders, including in the Gulf, “to make sure that we’re closely coordinating and sending a clear message to the military in Sudan that they should ... cease any violence against innocent civilians, that they should release those who have been detained, and they should get back on a democratic path.”

“We will look at the full range of economic tools available to us, in coordination and consultation with regional actors and other key countries, to make sure that we are trying to push the entire Sudanese political process back in a positive direction,” Sullivan added.

Read more: Sudan’s al-Burhan says army ousted government to avoid civil war

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Bahrain approves Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 3-11 Bahrain approves Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 3-11
Blackrock CEO says high probability of oil reaching $100/barrel: Saudi Arabia’s FII Blackrock CEO says high probability of oil reaching $100/barrel: Saudi Arabia’s FII
Top Content
UAE driver who won $13.6 million can’t decide whether to quit job UAE driver who won $13.6 million can’t decide whether to quit job
Who will be crowned the first Miss Universe UAE? Finalists are announced Who will be crowned the first Miss Universe UAE? Finalists are announced
Expo 2020 Dubai records 1.5 million visits since opening Expo 2020 Dubai records 1.5 million visits since opening
Japan’s Princess Mako marries commoner, loses royal status Japan’s Princess Mako marries commoner, loses royal status
China locks down Lanzhou, city of 4 million, over COVID-19 China locks down Lanzhou, city of 4 million, over COVID-19
UAE expat scoops jackpot prize of more than $13million in Mahzooz draw UAE expat scoops jackpot prize of more than $13million in Mahzooz draw
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More