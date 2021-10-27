Iran agrees to restart nuclear deal talks in November: Chief negotiator

Iran agreed to restart talks to revive the abandoned 2015 nuclear dear in November, Tehran’s lead nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri said on Wednesday.

“We agree to start negotiations before the end of November. Exact date will be announced in the course of the next week,” Bagheri, who is also the deputy Foreign Minister said, according to state news agency IRNA.

The EU, which acts as a coordinator for the deal, has been trying to restart negotiations to revive the Iran nuclear deal which was abandoned after former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the accord in 2018.

Negotiations over reviving the nuclear accord have stalled since the election of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in June.

Since taking office, Raisi appointed several other hardline officials to his cabinet in a move experts say is intended to pressure the US into making concession in the nuclear talks.

US Secretary of State Antony Blink said in September that time was running out for Iran to return to the nuclear deal. And Washington has warned of a “Plan B” in case diplomacy failed with Iran, without specifying details of said plan.

