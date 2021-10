Iran says ready for talks with European parties to 2015 nuclear deal

Iran is ready to hold talks with European parties to a 2015 nuclear pact, Iranian Press TV quoted an unnamed source as saying on Wednesday, while the country’s top nuclear negotiator is in Brussels to discuss a resumption of stalled nuclear talks.

“Iran has formally voiced preparedness for direct talks with the three European parties to the nuclear deal,” the source told Press TV.



“Iran invited the three states for visits to Tehran or offered trips to the trio’s respective capitals for such talks, but it has received no response so far,” the source added.

