Iran wants fresh nuclear talks, not resume stalled Vienna talks: FM

Iran wants fresh talks with world powers over its 2015 nuclear deal as opposed to resuming talks that have been stalled since June, Iran’s foreign minister said on Wednesday.

“We do not want to enter the negotiations from the stalemate of the Vienna talks, but we accept the format formed in the Vienna talks,” Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said, referring to talks between Iran and world powers aimed at reviving the nuclear deal which began in April in Vienna but came to a stop after several rounds of negotiations in June.

Iran will return to the negotiating table “soon,” Amir-Abdollahian added.

Washington withdrew from the deal under former President Donald Trump in 2018, reimposing sanctions that have crippled Iran’s economy.

Iran has accelerated its nuclear program in response.

