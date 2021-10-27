Kuwait summons Lebanon’s Charge D’Affaires to protest Kordahi comments

Kuwait summoned on Wednesday Lebanon’s chargé d’affaires to protest at comments made by Lebanese minister of information George Kordahi regarding Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirate’s role in the Yemen war, the Kuwaiti foreign ministry said in a statement on Twitter.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Earlier on Wednesday, Kordahi denied having a hostile stance towards the two gulf countries and said that comments he made about the Yemen war were made in a personal capacity before he joined Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s cabinet.

“To those calling for my resignation I say that I am part of a cohesive cabinet and I cannot take such a decision alone,” Kordahi added in televised remarks.

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati said late on Tuesday that comments made by a member of his cabinet who criticised the Saudi military intervention in Yemen did not reflect the cabinet’s position.

“Lebanon is keen on having the best relations with Saudi Arabia and condemns any interference in its internal affairs”, Mikati said.

Kordahi said late on Tuesday that comments he made around the Yemen war, which started circulating on social media on Tuesday, were made in an August interview before he joined Mikati’s cabinet.

Read more: GCC condemns Lebanese information minister’s comments on Saudi Arabia, UAE