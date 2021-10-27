.
Lebanon PM Mikati hopes govt will resume meetings soon: Presidency

A handout picture provided by the Lebanese photo agency Dalati and Nohra on September 10, 2021 shows Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati announcing the formation of a new Lebanese government. (File photo: AFP)
Lebanon crisis

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati expressed hope that his cabinet would resume meetings soon, President Michel Aoun said in a post on Twitter after meeting with him on Wednesday.

“We are seeking and conducting contacts and consultations to hold a cabinet session, and God willing, that will be soon,” a statement by Lebanese Presidency quoted Mikati as saying at a meeting between him and President Aoun at Baabda Palace.

Mikati has not convened a cabinet meeting since October 12, pending a solution to a standoff tied to high-profile judicial investigations of last year’s massive Beirut port blast.

President Michel Aoun, a Hezbollah ally who has said the judicial probe should continue and has rejected political interference in it, urged the government to resume meetings in order to reach a funding agreement with the International Monetary Fund.

An IMF deal is widely seen as the only way for Lebanon to access desperately needed international aid.

With Reuters

