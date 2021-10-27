Lebanon PM Mikati hopes govt will resume meetings soon: Presidency

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati expressed hope that his cabinet would resume meetings soon, President Michel Aoun said in a post on Twitter after meeting with him on Wednesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“We are seeking and conducting contacts and consultations to hold a cabinet session, and God willing, that will be soon,” a statement by Lebanese Presidency quoted Mikati as saying at a meeting between him and President Aoun at Baabda Palace.

رئيس الحكومة نجيب ميقاتي من بعبدا: نحن حريصون على أطيب العلاقات مع الدول العربية والخليجية وننأى بأنفسنا عن الصراعات ونحن نتطلع إلى أطيب العلاقات معها والرئيس عون طلب مني التأكيد على هذا الموقف pic.twitter.com/5LWbwH7bKi — Lebanese Presidency (@LBpresidency) October 27, 2021

Mikati has not convened a cabinet meeting since October 12, pending a solution to a standoff tied to high-profile judicial investigations of last year’s massive Beirut port blast.

President Michel Aoun, a Hezbollah ally who has said the judicial probe should continue and has rejected political interference in it, urged the government to resume meetings in order to reach a funding agreement with the International Monetary Fund.

An IMF deal is widely seen as the only way for Lebanon to access desperately needed international aid.

With Reuters

Read more:

Lebanon’s President urges government to resume meetings to reach agreement with IMF

Lebanon’s negotiations with IMF likely to start in November