Lebanon’s politician Geagea fails to attend hearing over Beirut violence

Samir Geagea, leader of the Christian Lebanese Forces, speaks during a news conference at his house in Maarab village, north of Beirut, October 12, 2010. (File photo: Reuters)
Samir Geagea, leader of the Christian Lebanese Forces, speaks during a news conference at his house in Maarab village, north of Beirut, October 12, 2010. (File photo: Reuters)

Reuters, Beirut

Published: Updated:

Supporters of the Christian Lebanese Forces party on Wednesday blocked roads leading to leader Samir Geagea’s residence as he failed to turn up for a hearing at army intelligence over fatal clashes in Beirut.

Geagea was summoned to the hearing, scheduled for 9 a.m. local time on Wednesday, amid claims by the Iran-backed Hezbollah and its ally the Amal Movement that Lebanese Forces (LF) supporters shot dead seven of their followers in clashes on Oct. 14.

Lebanon’s crisis: What is the Lebanese Forces party? Who is Samir Geagea? Middle East Lebanon’s crisis: What is the Lebanese Forces party? Who is Samir Geagea?

Geagea has denied the claims and said he is being unfairly targeted for his support of a probe by Judge Tarek Bitar into the August 2020 Beirut port explosion that Hezbollah opposes.

“We won’t let anyone, not Hezbollah nor Iran nor Syria or anyone try to subjugate us,” LF protester Fadi told Reuters.

“We are here today in 2021 sacrificing for Samir Geagea just like he sacrificed for us in 1994 so Lebanon could remain and we could remain,” Fadi, who did not give his last name, said.

Geagea was imprisoned after Lebanon’s 1975-90 civil war and released in 2005 following the withdrawal of Syrian troops from Lebanon after three decades of occupation.

