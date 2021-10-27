US tells Iran ‘window will not remain open forever’ to revive nuclear deal

The US urged Iran on Wednesday to show “good faith” after it agreed to return to negotiations over the abandoned 2015 nuclear deal and warned that the window of opportunity to revive the accord would not last forever.

“We are prepared to return to Vienna, and we believe that it remains possible to quickly reach and implement an understanding on return to mutual full compliance [with the 2015 nuclear deal],” a State Department spokesperson told AFP.

The US and EU have been trying for months to restart negotiations to revive the Iran nuclear deal which was abandoned after former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the accord in 2018.

The negotiations, in Vienna, have stalled since the election of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in June.

Iran’s lead nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri-Kani announced on Wednesday that Tehran agreed to restart nuclear talks in November. It was the first time Iranian officials set a date for talks since negotiations came to a halt in June.

The State Department spokesperson said the talks should focus on “closing the small number of issues that remained outstanding at the end of the sixth round of talks in June.”

“As we have also been clear, this window will not remain open forever as Iran continues to take provocative nuclear steps, so we hope that they come to Vienna to negotiate quickly and in good faith.”

Washington has repeatedly expressed that its patience was wearing thin and threatened an ambiguous “Plan B” should diplomacy fail.

