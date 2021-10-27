.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US tells Iran ‘window will not remain open forever’ to revive nuclear deal

  • Font
Iran and USA flag on smoke background, USA and Iran Crisis war stock photo
Iran and US flags. (Stock photo)
Iran nuclear deal

US tells Iran ‘window will not remain open forever’ to revive nuclear deal

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The US urged Iran on Wednesday to show “good faith” after it agreed to return to negotiations over the abandoned 2015 nuclear deal and warned that the window of opportunity to revive the accord would not last forever.

“We are prepared to return to Vienna, and we believe that it remains possible to quickly reach and implement an understanding on return to mutual full compliance [with the 2015 nuclear deal],” a State Department spokesperson told AFP.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The US and EU have been trying for months to restart negotiations to revive the Iran nuclear deal which was abandoned after former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the accord in 2018.

The negotiations, in Vienna, have stalled since the election of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in June.

Iran’s lead nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri-Kani announced on Wednesday that Tehran agreed to restart nuclear talks in November. It was the first time Iranian officials set a date for talks since negotiations came to a halt in June.

The State Department spokesperson said the talks should focus on “closing the small number of issues that remained outstanding at the end of the sixth round of talks in June.”

“As we have also been clear, this window will not remain open forever as Iran continues to take provocative nuclear steps, so we hope that they come to Vienna to negotiate quickly and in good faith.”

Washington has repeatedly expressed that its patience was wearing thin and threatened an ambiguous “Plan B” should diplomacy fail.

Read more:

Iran agrees to restart nuclear deal talks in November: Chief negotiator

IAEA warns of North Korea scenario in Middle East if Iran’s nuclear diplomacy fails

Iran says ready for talks with European parties to 2015 nuclear deal

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia designates Lebanon’s Al-Qard al-Hassan terrorist entity, freezes assets Saudi Arabia designates Lebanon’s Al-Qard al-Hassan terrorist entity, freezes assets
UAE summons Lebanon's ambassador to protest Kordahi comments on Yemen war UAE summons Lebanon's ambassador to protest Kordahi comments on Yemen war
Top Content
‘Squid Game’ world takeover continues at Expo 2020 Dubai ‘Squid Game’ world takeover continues at Expo 2020 Dubai
Saudi Arabia: 44 foreign companies to relocate to Riyadh including PepsiCo, Deloitte Saudi Arabia: 44 foreign companies to relocate to Riyadh including PepsiCo, Deloitte
Hiroshima nuclear bomb survivor Sunao Tsuboi dies at 96 Hiroshima nuclear bomb survivor Sunao Tsuboi dies at 96
GCC condemns Lebanese information minister’s comments on Saudi Arabia, UAE GCC condemns Lebanese information minister’s comments on Saudi Arabia, UAE
UAE summons Lebanon's ambassador to protest Kordahi comments on Yemen war UAE summons Lebanon's ambassador to protest Kordahi comments on Yemen war
Saudi Arabia designates Lebanon’s Al-Qard al-Hassan terrorist entity, freezes assets Saudi Arabia designates Lebanon’s Al-Qard al-Hassan terrorist entity, freezes assets
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More