Lebanese parliament confirms holding parliamentary elections on March 27

Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri (C-L) and President Michel Aoun (C) and Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati (C-R) posing for a group photo with the newly formed government at the presidential palace in Baabda, east of the capital Beirut. (AFP)
Reuters, Beirut

Published: Updated:

The Lebanese parliament voted on Thursday to confirm legislative elections on March 27.

On Friday, President Michel Aoun sent the law amending legislative election rules back to parliament for reconsideration. The vote was passed with by 77 MPs to 61 but some raised concerns after the vote passed around whether it was quorate.

Explore More