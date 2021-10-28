Lebanon’s Hezbollah praises information minister, condemns Gulf backlash

Lebanon’s Hezbollah praised information minister George Kordahi, who delivered remarks critical of the Arab military intervention in Yemen prior to taking office and described the backlash against him from Riyadh and other Gulf countries as “unjust”.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

In a statement issued on Thursday, the group condemned “the unjust campaign led by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the Gulf Cooperation Countries against (Kordahi) as an aggression on the sovereignty of Lebanon”.

Read more:

Kosovo sanctions seven people, one company for links to Lebanon’s Hezbollah

Lebanon’s Kordahi on calls for his resignation: We cannot remain subject to blackmail