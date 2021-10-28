.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Lebanon’s Hezbollah praises information minister, condemns Gulf backlash

  • Font
Lebanon's Minister of Information George Kordahi speaks during a press conference at the presidential palace in Baabda, east of the capital Beirut, on September 13, 2021. (AFP)
Lebanon's Minister of Information George Kordahi speaks during a press conference at the presidential palace in Baabda, east of the capital Beirut, on September 13, 2021. (AFP)

Lebanon’s Hezbollah praises information minister, condemns Gulf backlash

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Lebanon’s Hezbollah praised information minister George Kordahi, who delivered remarks critical of the Arab military intervention in Yemen prior to taking office and described the backlash against him from Riyadh and other Gulf countries as “unjust”.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the group condemned “the unjust campaign led by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the Gulf Cooperation Countries against (Kordahi) as an aggression on the sovereignty of Lebanon”.

Read more:

Kosovo sanctions seven people, one company for links to Lebanon’s Hezbollah

Lebanon’s Kordahi on calls for his resignation: We cannot remain subject to blackmail

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US sanctions Hezbollah-backed MP, two Lebanese businessmen over corruption US sanctions Hezbollah-backed MP, two Lebanese businessmen over corruption
Lebanon’s Kordahi on calls for his resignation: We cannot remain subject to blackmail Lebanon’s Kordahi on calls for his resignation: We cannot remain subject to blackmail
Top Content
‘Squid Game’ world takeover continues at Expo 2020 Dubai ‘Squid Game’ world takeover continues at Expo 2020 Dubai
Saudi Arabia: 44 foreign companies to relocate to Riyadh including PepsiCo, Deloitte Saudi Arabia: 44 foreign companies to relocate to Riyadh including PepsiCo, Deloitte
Sarkissian first Armenian official to visit Saudi Arabia, meets with Crown Prince Sarkissian first Armenian official to visit Saudi Arabia, meets with Crown Prince
Jennifer Gates shares wedding first dance photo with husband Nayel Nassar Jennifer Gates shares wedding first dance photo with husband Nayel Nassar
Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases
Lucid CEO: Saudi Arabia is second-biggest market for car pre-orders Lucid CEO: Saudi Arabia is second-biggest market for car pre-orders
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More