.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US slaps sanctions on Iran's drone program, will continue to hold Tehran accountable

  • Font
Drones are seen during a large-scale drone combat exercise of Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in Semnan, Jan. 4, 2021. (Reuters)
Drones are seen during a large-scale drone combat exercise of Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in Semnan, Jan. 4, 2021. (Reuters)
Iran sanctions

US slaps sanctions on Iran's drone program, will continue to hold Tehran accountable

The drones were also making their way to Ethiopia, “where the escalating crisis threatens to destabilize the broader region.”

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The US slapped new sanctions on Iran and its drone program on Friday, warning that Tehran’s irresponsible acts would continue to be punished.

“Today, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated members of a network of companies and individuals that have provided critical support to the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) programs of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its expeditionary unit, the IRGC Qods Force (IRGC-QF),” a statement from the Treasury Department read.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force UAV Command, Saeed Aghajani, was also designated.

Aghajani oversaw the July 29, 2021 attack on Mercer Street tanker off the coast of Oman and was behind the UAV attack against a Saudi Arabian oil refinery in 2019, the Treasury said.

Senior Pentagon official says Iran-backed Mercer Street attack came from Yemen Gulf Senior Pentagon official says Iran-backed Mercer Street attack came from Yemen

Drones from Iran’s UAV program were used by Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Palestinian Hamas, Kataeb Hezbollah and Yemen’s Houthis, the Treasury Department said.

The drones were also making their way to Ethiopia, “where the escalating crisis threatens to destabilize the broader region.”

“Lethal UAVs have been used in attacks on international shipping and on US forces,” the Treasury Department statement read.

Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said Iran and its proxy militants used UAVs to attack US forces and Washington’s partners.

“Treasury will continue to hold Iran accountable for its irresponsible and violent acts,” Adeyemo said.

Read more:

Region is entering a dangerous phase due to Iran’s activities: Saudi FM

Some agreements reached in reconciliatory talks with Saudi Arabia: Iran FM

US ready ‘to turn to other options’ if Iran fails to return to nuclear deal: Official

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US sanctions Hezbollah-backed MP, two Lebanese businessmen over corruption US sanctions Hezbollah-backed MP, two Lebanese businessmen over corruption
Lebanon’s Kordahi on calls for his resignation: We cannot remain subject to blackmail Lebanon’s Kordahi on calls for his resignation: We cannot remain subject to blackmail
Top Content
Jennifer Gates shares wedding first dance photo with husband Nayel Nassar Jennifer Gates shares wedding first dance photo with husband Nayel Nassar
Lucid CEO: Saudi Arabia is second-biggest market for car pre-orders Lucid CEO: Saudi Arabia is second-biggest market for car pre-orders
Abu Dhabi Police reveals cause of explosion off Yas Island Abu Dhabi Police reveals cause of explosion off Yas Island
Saudi Arabia in talks with car manufacturers to set up facilities in the kingdom Saudi Arabia in talks with car manufacturers to set up facilities in the kingdom
Turkey deports Syrian refugees over ‘provocative’ banana images Turkey deports Syrian refugees over ‘provocative’ banana images
Cristiano Ronaldo announces partner expecting twins Cristiano Ronaldo announces partner expecting twins
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More