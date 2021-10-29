Lebanese President Aoun asks Russian envoy for satellite images dating to port blast

Lebanese President Michel Aoun has asked Russian ambassador Alexander Rudakov for satellite images from Aug. 4, 2020, when a huge explosion rocked Beirut’s port, according to a Lebanese presidency tweet on Friday.

The blast killed more than 215 people, injured thousands and destroyed swathes of the Lebanese capital.

The crisis over the probe has paralyzed government as it seeks to dig the country out of the financial meltdown. It also risks complicating ties with Western governments from which Beirut hopes to secure aid.

The US and France want a transparent probe.

