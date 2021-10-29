.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Lebanese President Aoun asks Russian envoy for satellite images dating to port blast

  • Font
An aerial view taken on August 7, 2020, shows a partial view of the port of Beirut and the crater caused by the colossal explosion. (AFP)
An aerial view taken on August 7, 2020, shows a partial view of the port of Beirut and the crater caused by the colossal explosion. (AFP)

Lebanese President Aoun asks Russian envoy for satellite images dating to port blast

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Lebanese President Michel Aoun has asked Russian ambassador Alexander Rudakov for satellite images from Aug. 4, 2020, when a huge explosion rocked Beirut’s port, according to a Lebanese presidency tweet on Friday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The blast killed more than 215 people, injured thousands and destroyed swathes of the Lebanese capital.

The crisis over the probe has paralyzed government as it seeks to dig the country out of the financial meltdown. It also risks complicating ties with Western governments from which Beirut hopes to secure aid.

The US and France want a transparent probe.

Read more:

Lebanese judiciary refuses to dismiss Beirut port blast judge: Judges association

‘They kill us every day’: Survivors of Beirut port blast call for justice one year on

Beirut explosion: One year since worst recent disaster, in numbers

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US sanctions Hezbollah-backed MP, two Lebanese businessmen over corruption US sanctions Hezbollah-backed MP, two Lebanese businessmen over corruption
Lebanon’s Kordahi on calls for his resignation: We cannot remain subject to blackmail Lebanon’s Kordahi on calls for his resignation: We cannot remain subject to blackmail
Top Content
Jennifer Gates shares wedding first dance photo with husband Nayel Nassar Jennifer Gates shares wedding first dance photo with husband Nayel Nassar
Sarkissian first Armenian official to visit Saudi Arabia, meets with Crown Prince Sarkissian first Armenian official to visit Saudi Arabia, meets with Crown Prince
Lucid CEO: Saudi Arabia is second-biggest market for car pre-orders Lucid CEO: Saudi Arabia is second-biggest market for car pre-orders
US sanctions Hezbollah-backed MP, two Lebanese businessmen over corruption US sanctions Hezbollah-backed MP, two Lebanese businessmen over corruption
India deploys US weapons to fortify disputed border with China India deploys US weapons to fortify disputed border with China
Saudi Arabia in talks with car manufacturers to set up facilities in the kingdom Saudi Arabia in talks with car manufacturers to set up facilities in the kingdom
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More