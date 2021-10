New US sanctions contradict Washington claim to seek return to nuclear deal: Iran

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Friday new US sanctions imposed against Tehran’s military drone program contradicted Washington’s claim to seek a return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, state media reported.

“The imposition of new sanctions reflects the completely contradictory behavior of the White House (which) speaks of its intention to return to the nuclear accord and continues to impose sanctions,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told state media.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The US Treasury Department said on Friday that the United States had issued a fresh round of Iran-related sanctions tied to an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps drone program that it said threatened regional stability. Iran says its drone program is for defensive purposes.

Read more: US slaps sanctions on Iran's drone program, will continue to hold Tehran accountable