Sudan’s professionals association calls for disbanding military: Statement

Sudan's head of the military, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, speaks during a press conference in Khartoum, Oct. 26, 2021. (AP)
Reuters

Published: Updated:

Sudan’s professionals association calls for disbanding the military council and rapid support forces, according to a statement.

Western countries have cut off hundreds of millions of dollars in desperately needed aid to Sudan since General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan dissolved a power-sharing government led by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Monday.

The power-sharing government was meant to steer Sudan to elections in 2023 after long-serving ruler Omar al-Bashir was toppled two years ago.

Opponents of this week’s coup have called for mass demonstrations on Saturday. At least 11 protesters have been killed in clashes with security forces so far this week.

The US and United Nations dialed up the pressure on Burhan on Thursday, when the Security Council called for the restoration of the civilian-led government and President Joe Biden said his nation like others stood with the demonstrators.

In comments to the Russian news agency Sputnik published on Friday, Burhan said the new government would be led by a technocrat. “We will not interfere in the choice of the ministers,” he said.

