Anti-coup protests begin in Sudan: Witnesses

Hundreds of Sudanese anti-coup protesters took to the streets Saturday against this week’s military takeover that derailed the country’s transition to civilian rule, witnesses said.

“We began our march from the district of al-Feteehat in the capital’s twin city of Omdurman,” a witness at the first protest said on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.

Demonstrators immediately followed in Khartoum itself, chanting “no, no to military rule,” and “we are free revolutionaries and we will continue the road” of democratic transition.

The protests were organized by pro-democracy activists after Sudanese generals launched a coup last Monday that triggered widespread international condemnations.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Sudan’s de facto leader since the 2019 ouster of Omar al-Bashir, led the military takeover.

He ordered the detention of Sudan’s civilian leadership, dissolved the government and declared a state of emergency.

On Saturday, protesters in east Khartoum set car tires on fire and held posters saying “its impossible to go back.”

