.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Biden to meet with Turkey’s Erdogan Sunday: US official

  • Font
A handout picture taken and released on August 24, 2016 by the Turkey's President Press Service shows then-US Vice President Joe Biden (L) shaking hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) at Turkish Presidential Complex in Ankara. (File photo: AFP)

Biden to meet with Turkey’s Erdogan Sunday: US official

AFP

Published: Updated:

US President Joe Biden will meet with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, a senior US official said.

The NATO allies had been expected to hold a bilateral at the UN summit climate in Glasgow next week, but a senior US administration official briefed reporters on Saturday that it would take place Sunday morning.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

On the agenda will be Syria, Libya and the various defense systems Turkey hopes to acquire from Russia and the United States.

First-of-their-kind ‘dispute resolution’ talks between US, Turkey over F-35 jets Middle East First-of-their-kind ‘dispute resolution’ talks between US, Turkey over F-35 jets

Erdogan has had a rocky relationship with Biden, whom he last met in June on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels.

Turkey is currently seeking $1.4 billion in compensation after Washington kicked the NATO ally out of its F-35 fighter jet program in retaliation for buying a Russian missile defense system.

The meeting would also come on the heels of a new diplomatic spat that saw Erdogan threaten to expel ambassadors from the United States and nine other Western nations over their support for a jailed Turkish civil society leader.

Erdogan, who accused the envoys of meddling in Turkey’s affairs, walked back the threat after the embassies issued statements pledging to stay out of Turkey’s domestic affairs.

“I’m not actually even sure we would have had the meeting if he had gone ahead and expelled,” the US official said.

“Certainly the president will indicate that we need to find a way to avoid crises like that one going forward... Precipitous action is not going to benefit the US-Turkey partnership and alliance.”

Turkey’s 2019 purchase of a Russian S-400 air defense system has been an irritant on ties, prompting Washington to block Ankara’s plans to buy about 100 next-generation US F-35 planes.

Erdogan has insisted on compensation, saying Washington could pay back at least part of the $1.4 billion advance payment Turkey made for the F-35s through the delivery of older-generation F-16 fighter jets.

Read more:

First-of-their-kind ‘dispute resolution’ talks between US, Turkey over F-35 jets

Turkey deports Syrian refugees over ‘provocative’ banana images

Biden seeks supply chain, Iran agreements on overseas trip

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Everything you need to know about UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi Everything you need to know about UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi
US sanctions Hezbollah-backed MP, two Lebanese businessmen over corruption US sanctions Hezbollah-backed MP, two Lebanese businessmen over corruption
Top Content
Bahrain asks Lebanese ambassador to leave the country within 48 hours Bahrain asks Lebanese ambassador to leave the country within 48 hours
UAE recalls ambassador from Lebanon, advises citizens not to travel to Beirut UAE recalls ambassador from Lebanon, advises citizens not to travel to Beirut
Yasir al-Rumayyan tested positive for COVID-19, was unable to attend FII: Sources Yasir al-Rumayyan tested positive for COVID-19, was unable to attend FII: Sources
Saudi FM says Kingdom has ‘has no opinion on whether Lebanon govt stays or resigns’ Saudi FM says Kingdom has ‘has no opinion on whether Lebanon govt stays or resigns’
Car bomb attack near Yemen’s Aden airport causes casualties Car bomb attack near Yemen’s Aden airport causes casualties
Qatar calls Lebanon to take measures to heal worsening Lebanese-Gulf relations Qatar calls Lebanon to take measures to heal worsening Lebanese-Gulf relations
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More