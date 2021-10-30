.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Group of former Lebanese PMs calls on Kordahi to resign

  • Font
Lebanon's Minister of Information George Kordahi speaks during a press conference at the presidential palace in Baabda, east of the capital Beirut, on September 13, 2021. (AFP)
Lebanon's Minister of Information George Kordahi speaks during a press conference at the presidential palace in Baabda, east of the capital Beirut, on September 13, 2021. (File photo: AFP)

Group of former Lebanese PMs calls on Kordahi to resign

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A group of former Lebanese prime ministers on Saturday called on Information Minister George Kordahi to resign after comments by him that stirred a widening diplomatic row with Saudi Arabia.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In a statement, former Prime Ministers Fouad Siniora, Saad al-Hariri and Tammam Sallam said Kordahi's views were a blow to brotherly relations and common Arab interests that connect Lebanon to Arab countries, especially the Gulf.

Kordahi has said his remarks were personal views made before he was a minister, and that he was committed to government policy.

Read more:

Bahrain asks Lebanese ambassador to leave the country within 48 hours

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
US sanctions Hezbollah-backed MP, two Lebanese businessmen over corruption US sanctions Hezbollah-backed MP, two Lebanese businessmen over corruption
Lebanon’s Kordahi on calls for his resignation: We cannot remain subject to blackmail Lebanon’s Kordahi on calls for his resignation: We cannot remain subject to blackmail
Top Content
Saudi Arabia expels Lebanese ambassador to Riyadh, recalls ambassador from Beirut Saudi Arabia expels Lebanese ambassador to Riyadh, recalls ambassador from Beirut
Turkey deports Syrian refugees over ‘provocative’ banana images Turkey deports Syrian refugees over ‘provocative’ banana images
Abu Dhabi Police reveals cause of explosion off Yas Island Abu Dhabi Police reveals cause of explosion off Yas Island
Bahrain asks Lebanese ambassador to leave the country within 48 hours Bahrain asks Lebanese ambassador to leave the country within 48 hours
Cristiano Ronaldo announces partner expecting twins Cristiano Ronaldo announces partner expecting twins
Riyadh submits formal request to host Expo 2030, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince says Riyadh submits formal request to host Expo 2030, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince says
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More