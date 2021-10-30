Kuwait gives Lebanese charge d’affaires 48 hours to leave country

Kuwait on Saturday ordered Lebanon’s charge d’affaires to leave the country and recalled its ambassador from Beirut in protest over comments made by a Lebanese cabinet minister criticizing the Arab intervention in Yemen.

The senior Lebanese diplomat was given 48 hours to leave Kuwait, the Gulf Arab state’s official news agency KUNA said, quoting a foreign ministry statement.

