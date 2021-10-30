.
Kuwait gives Lebanese charge d’affaires 48 hours to leave country

An aerial view taken with a drone shows Kuwait National Assembly building in Kuwait City, Kuwait, on October 7, 2020. (Reuters)
An aerial view taken with a drone shows Kuwait National Assembly building in Kuwait City, Kuwait, on October 7, 2020. (Reuters)

Kuwait gives Lebanese charge d'affaires 48 hours to leave country

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Kuwait on Saturday ordered Lebanon’s charge d’affaires to leave the country and recalled its ambassador from Beirut in protest over comments made by a Lebanese cabinet minister criticizing the Arab intervention in Yemen.

The senior Lebanese diplomat was given 48 hours to leave Kuwait, the Gulf Arab state’s official news agency KUNA said, quoting a foreign ministry statement.

