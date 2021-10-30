.
US, Germany, French and British leaders gather at G20 to discuss Iran nuclear program

Iran and USA flag on smoke background, USA and Iran Crisis war stock photo
Iran and US flags. (Stock photo)

Reuters, Rome

The leaders of the US, Germany, France and Britain will gather on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Rome later on Saturday to discuss the way forward in talks with Iran over its nuclear program.

Iran’s talks with six world powers aimed at reviving a 2015 nuclear deal are slated to resume at the end of November, Iran’s top nuclear negotiator said on Wednesday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron, who are all attending the G20 summit, will meet separately to discuss the issue.

A senior US administration official told reporters that the meeting was Merkel’s initiative and would give the leaders an opportunity to go over the topic ahead of a critical period coming up.

“This is going to be a serious opportunity to check signals as we head into a really vital period” on this issue, the official said.

In April, Tehran and six powers started to discuss ways to salvage the 2015 pact, which former US President Donald Trump abandoned some three years ago.

New US sanctions contradict Washington claim to seek return to nuclear deal: Iran

US slaps sanctions on Iran's drone program, will continue to hold Tehran accountable

US tells Iran ‘window will not remain open forever’ to revive nuclear deal

