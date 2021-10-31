Lebanese Information Minister Kordahi says resigning ‘out of the question’

Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi said on Sunday resigning from the government “is out of the question,” Lebanon’s al-Jadeed television channel quoted him as saying.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Kordahi is at the center of a diplomatic crisis between Lebanon and several Gulf countries, because of comments he had made about the war in Yemen.

A group of former Lebanese prime ministers on Saturday called on Information Minister George Kordahi to resign after comments by him that stirred a widening diplomatic row with Saudi Arabia.

In a statement, former Prime Ministers Fouad Siniora, Saad al-Hariri and Tammam Sallam said Kordahi's views were a blow to brotherly relations and common Arab interests that connect Lebanon to Arab countries, especially the Gulf.

Kordahi has said his remarks were personal views made before he was a minister, and that he was committed to government policy.

Read more:

Group of former Lebanese PMs calls on Kordahi to resign

Lebanon’s Maronite Christian Patriarch urges Aoun, Mikati to defuse crisis with Gulf

Saudi FM says Kingdom has ‘has no opinion on whether Lebanon govt stays or resigns’