.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Lebanese Information Minister Kordahi says resigning ‘out of the question’

  • Font
Lebanon's Information Minister George Kordahi speaks at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon September 13, 2021. (Reuters)
Lebanon's Information Minister George Kordahi speaks at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon September 13, 2021. (Reuters)
Lebanon crisis

Lebanese Information Minister Kordahi says resigning ‘out of the question’

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi said on Sunday resigning from the government “is out of the question,” Lebanon’s al-Jadeed television channel quoted him as saying.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Kordahi is at the center of a diplomatic crisis between Lebanon and several Gulf countries, because of comments he had made about the war in Yemen.

A group of former Lebanese prime ministers on Saturday called on Information Minister George Kordahi to resign after comments by him that stirred a widening diplomatic row with Saudi Arabia.

In a statement, former Prime Ministers Fouad Siniora, Saad al-Hariri and Tammam Sallam said Kordahi's views were a blow to brotherly relations and common Arab interests that connect Lebanon to Arab countries, especially the Gulf.

Kordahi has said his remarks were personal views made before he was a minister, and that he was committed to government policy.

Read more:

Group of former Lebanese PMs calls on Kordahi to resign

Lebanon’s Maronite Christian Patriarch urges Aoun, Mikati to defuse crisis with Gulf

Saudi FM says Kingdom has ‘has no opinion on whether Lebanon govt stays or resigns’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Abu Dhabi requires PCR test and green Alhosn status for entering events, expos Abu Dhabi requires PCR test and green Alhosn status for entering events, expos
Saudi Arabia’s FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan attends G20 Leaders’ Summit in Rome Saudi Arabia’s FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan attends G20 Leaders’ Summit in Rome
Top Content
UAE recalls ambassador from Lebanon, advises citizens not to travel to Beirut UAE recalls ambassador from Lebanon, advises citizens not to travel to Beirut
Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada makes first public appearance Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada makes first public appearance
Saudi FM says Kingdom has ‘has no opinion on whether Lebanon govt stays or resigns’ Saudi FM says Kingdom has ‘has no opinion on whether Lebanon govt stays or resigns’
Abu Dhabi requires PCR test and green Alhosn status for entering events, expos Abu Dhabi requires PCR test and green Alhosn status for entering events, expos
Saudi FM: No crisis with Lebanon, but rather crisis in Lebanon due to Iran's proxies Saudi FM: No crisis with Lebanon, but rather crisis in Lebanon due to Iran's proxies
In pictures: The UFC 267 preliminary card at Abu Dhabi‘s Etihad Arena In pictures: The UFC 267 preliminary card at Abu Dhabi‘s Etihad Arena
Before you go
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
Explore More