.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Lebanon’s Maronite Christian Patriarch urges Aoun, Mikati to defuse crisis with Gulf

  • Font
Lebanese Maronite Patriarch Bechara Rai speaks after meeting with President Michel Aoun at the presidential palace. (File Photo: Reuters)
Lebanese Maronite Patriarch Bechara Rai speaks after meeting with President Michel Aoun at the presidential palace. (File Photo: Reuters)

Lebanon’s Maronite Christian Patriarch urges Aoun, Mikati to defuse crisis with Gulf

Reuters, Dubai

Published: Updated:

Lebanese Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros al-Rai called on the authorities on Sunday to take a “decisive step” to defuse a crisis with Gulf Arab states over critical comments made by Information Minister George Kordahi about the Arab Coalition in Yemen.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Saudi FM: No crisis with Lebanon, but rather crisis in Lebanon due to Iran's proxies Gulf Saudi FM: No crisis with Lebanon, but rather crisis in Lebanon due to Iran's proxies

Rai, who made the plea to President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Najib Mikati in his Sunday sermon, did not suggest any specific measure.

Kordahi says he made his comments about the war in Yemen before becoming a minister and so far resisted calls to resign.

Saudi Arabia expelled Lebanon’s envoy and banned all Lebanese imports on Friday, and Bahrain and Kuwait followed suit, giving the top Lebanese diplomats 48 hours to exit. The United Arab Emirates later said it would withdraw all its diplomats and banned its citizens from travelling to Lebanon.

Read more:

Saudi FM: No crisis with Lebanon, but rather crisis in Lebanon due to Iran's proxies

Oman expresses regret over Saudi-Lebanese diplomatic rift

Saudi FM says Kingdom has ‘has no opinion on whether Lebanon govt stays or resigns’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Abu Dhabi requires PCR test and green Alhosn status for entering events, expos Abu Dhabi requires PCR test and green Alhosn status for entering events, expos
Saudi Arabia’s FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan attends G20 Leaders’ Summit in Rome Saudi Arabia’s FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan attends G20 Leaders’ Summit in Rome
Top Content
UAE recalls ambassador from Lebanon, advises citizens not to travel to Beirut UAE recalls ambassador from Lebanon, advises citizens not to travel to Beirut
Saudi FM says Kingdom has ‘has no opinion on whether Lebanon govt stays or resigns’ Saudi FM says Kingdom has ‘has no opinion on whether Lebanon govt stays or resigns’
Saudi FM: No crisis with Lebanon, but rather crisis in Lebanon due to Iran's proxies Saudi FM: No crisis with Lebanon, but rather crisis in Lebanon due to Iran's proxies
Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada makes first public appearance Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada makes first public appearance
In pictures: The UFC 267 preliminary card at Abu Dhabi‘s Etihad Arena In pictures: The UFC 267 preliminary card at Abu Dhabi‘s Etihad Arena
Taliban fighters shoot two dead over listening to wedding music Taliban fighters shoot two dead over listening to wedding music
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More