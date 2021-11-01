.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Iraqi man sentenced to death for murder of two journalists

  • Font
death penalty shutterstock
Death penalty. (Stock image)

Iraqi man sentenced to death for murder of two journalists

AFP, Baghdad

Published: Updated:

Iraq’s supreme court on Monday sentenced a man to death by hanging for the murder of two journalists covering anti-government protests in the southern city of Basra last year.

Ahmad Abdessamad, a 37-year-old correspondent for al-Dijla television station, and his cameraman Safaa Ghali, 26, were driving in their hometown of Basra in January 2020 when another vehicle pulled up, and gunmen opened fire, spraying the car with bullets.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The condemned man, identified only by the initials “H.K.”, had “confessed to all the crimes”, the court in Basra said in a statement.

The court said he had killed the two journalists “with the aim of destabilizing security and stability and intimidating people for terrorist purposes.”

It did not provide further details about any group he belonged to.

He was arrested in early 2021 with four other members of a “network of 16 people responsible for assassinations”, a security official said at the time.

The decree authorizing his hanging must still be signed by Iraqi President Barham Saleh, and he has 30 days to appeal.

Demonstrations erupted in October 2019 in Baghdad and across Iraq’s Shiite-majority south, railing against government graft and a lack of jobs.
Around 600 people died across Iraq and tens of thousands were wounded in violence related to the protests.

Dozens of activists have died in targeted killings or been abducted since October 2019, in attacks sometimes carried out in the dead of night by men on motorbikes.

Iraqi human rights organizations accuse the government of failing to bring the killers to justice, but Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi has repeatedly pledged to track down the gunmen.

Read more:

Mexican journalist Alfredo Cardoso dies, two days after being shot

Philippine news reporter shot dead by gunman

Nigerian journalists demand probe over colleague missing for two weeks

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai readies health infrastructure as demand for retirement expected to increase Dubai readies health infrastructure as demand for retirement expected to increase
US will respond to Iran’s actions, ‘price’ to pay for nuclear talks failure: Biden US will respond to Iran’s actions, ‘price’ to pay for nuclear talks failure: Biden
Top Content
Abu Dhabi requires PCR test and green Alhosn status for entering events, expos Abu Dhabi requires PCR test and green Alhosn status for entering events, expos
Bill Gates celebrates 66th birthday with Jeff Bezos in Turkey’s Mugla region Bill Gates celebrates 66th birthday with Jeff Bezos in Turkey’s Mugla region
Man dressed as Joker terrorizes Tokyo train, injures 10 people Man dressed as Joker terrorizes Tokyo train, injures 10 people
US flies B-1B bomber over Middle East amid Iran tensions US flies B-1B bomber over Middle East amid Iran tensions
Israel’s army launches week-long simulation of full-scale war with Hezbollah Israel’s army launches week-long simulation of full-scale war with Hezbollah
UAE grants emergency use approval of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5 to 11 UAE grants emergency use approval of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5 to 11
Before you go
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
Explore More