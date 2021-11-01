.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Lebanon FM invites Saudi Arabia for talks to ease row: AFP

  • Font
Lebanon's Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib walks at the presidential palace in Baabda, Sept. 13, 2021. (Reuters)
Lebanon's Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib walks at the presidential palace in Baabda, Sept. 13, 2021. (Reuters)
Lebanon crisis

Lebanon FM invites Saudi Arabia for talks to ease row: AFP

Lebanon’s foreign minister said that Hezbollah’s activities in the region and beyond cannot be checked by the state.

AFP

Published: Updated:

Lebanon’s foreign minister on Monday called for talks with Saudi Arabia to ease a spiraling diplomatic row sparked by remarks made by the Lebanese information minister on the Yemen war.

“Lebanon invites Saudi Arabia to engage in dialogue to solve all outstanding problems and not just the latest spat, so that the same crisis is not repeated every time,” the minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, told AFP.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

On Friday, Saudi Arabia gave Lebanon’s ambassador 48 hours to leave the country, recalled its envoy from Beirut and suspended all imports from Lebanon.

The Saudi foreign ministry said the measures were taken after “insulting” remarks made by a Lebanese minister on the Yemen war, but also due to the influence of Lebanon’s Iran-backed Shiite movement Hezbollah.

In an interview recorded in August and aired last week, Information Minister Georges Kordahi said Iran-backed Houthis were “defending themselves... against an external aggression,” by an Arab-led military coalition.

His comments sparked angry rebukes from Saudi Arabia and its allies, worsening diplomatic ties that have weakened significantly in recent years over the growing dominance of Hezbollah which is viewed by the kingdom as a terrorist group.

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia said dealing with Beirut was “pointless” due to Hezbollah’s dominance.

But Bou Habib told AFP on Monday that “problems between friendly and brotherly countries can only be resolved through dialogue, communication and trust, and not through imposition.”

Saudi Arabia and its allies accuse Hezbollah of supporting Houthi that seized the Yemeni capital in 2014.

An Arab-led military coalition that has included Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain intervened to prop up the Yemeni government in 2015.

Lebanon’s foreign minister said that Hezbollah’s activities in the region and beyond cannot be checked by the state.

“A US-Iranian agreement or a deal between Saudi and Iran can help solve this issue but we can’t resolve it by ourselves,” Bou Habib said.

The diplomatic crisis with the kingdom and its allies is a fresh blow to Lebanon, a country in financial and political turmoil where a fragile government is struggling to secure international aid, namely from wealthy Arab neighbors.

Saudi Arabia is Lebanon’s third largest export market, accounting for six percent of the country’s exports in 2020, worth around $217 million, according to the chamber of commerce.

Read more: Yemen’s Houthi militia puts up posters backing Lebanese Minister Kordahi

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai readies health infrastructure as demand for retirement expected to increase Dubai readies health infrastructure as demand for retirement expected to increase
US will respond to Iran’s actions, ‘price’ to pay for nuclear talks failure: Biden US will respond to Iran’s actions, ‘price’ to pay for nuclear talks failure: Biden
Top Content
Abu Dhabi requires PCR test and green Alhosn status for entering events, expos Abu Dhabi requires PCR test and green Alhosn status for entering events, expos
Bill Gates celebrates 66th birthday with Jeff Bezos in Turkey’s Mugla region Bill Gates celebrates 66th birthday with Jeff Bezos in Turkey’s Mugla region
Man dressed as Joker terrorizes Tokyo train, injures 10 people Man dressed as Joker terrorizes Tokyo train, injures 10 people
US flies B-1B bomber over Middle East amid Iran tensions US flies B-1B bomber over Middle East amid Iran tensions
Elon Musk says will sell Tesla stock to solve world hunger, wants proof from UN first Elon Musk says will sell Tesla stock to solve world hunger, wants proof from UN first
Israel’s army launches week-long simulation of full-scale war with Hezbollah Israel’s army launches week-long simulation of full-scale war with Hezbollah
Before you go
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
Explore More