US will respond to Iran’s actions, ‘price’ to pay for nuclear talks failure: Biden

US President Joe Biden said on Sunday the US will “respond” to actions Iran has taken against American interests, including drone strikes.

“With regards to the issue of how we’re going to respond to their [Iran’s] actions against interest of the US, whether they are drone strikes or anything else, is we’re going to respond. We will continue to respond,” Biden told reporters in a press conference after the G20 summit in Rome.

American forces and contractors in Iraq and Syria have been regularly targeted by missile and drone attacks which have been claimed by groups that the US have described as smokescreens for well-known Iran-backed armed militias in the region.

Biden’s statements comes the US-Iran talks over reviving the nuclear deal have stalled for months since the election of President Ebrahim Raisi in June.

Washington has repeatedly expressed that its patience was wearing thin and that should diplomacy with Tehran fail, it was prepared to pursue other options.

Bide stressed that should Iran fail to return to the nuclear deal, Tehran would face a “price to pay economically”, signaling Washington’s preparedness to impose further sanctions on the Iranian regime.

Talks over reviving the abandoned 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which former US President Donlad Trump withdrew from in 2018, are scheduled to resume late November.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Sunday that if the US was serious about returning to the nuclear accord, Biden should issue an “executive order” to rejoin the pact and that there was no need for negotiations in the first place.

