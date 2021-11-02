US envoy for Horn of Africa arrives in Sudan

The US’ special envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman, arrived in Khartoum on Tuesday to try to defuse a crisis following a coup last week by Sudan’s top general, according to Al Arabiya sources.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s cabinet on October 25 and put him under house arrest, prompting Western states to cut off hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to Sudan.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday condemned the military takeover and the arrest of Sudan’s civilian leaders. The coup has derailed a transition meant to steer Sudan to democracy, with elections in 2023, after long-serving ruler Omar al-Bashir was toppled in 2019.

