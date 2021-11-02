Yemen pulls its ambassador from Lebanon after Gulf crisis

Yemen announced Tuesday that it was pulling its ambassador from Lebanon, becoming the latest regional country to do so.

Yemen’s foreign ministry said the decision was made as a result of the comments made by Information Minister George Kordahi about the war in Yemen.

“We will continue to work to reject the Iranian project so that Yemen becomes a beacon of stability in the region,” the ministry said.

Lebanon is currently mired in a diplomatic crisis with Gulf countries over comments made by Kordahi about Saudi Arabia and the UAE’s involvement in the Yemen war.

Kordahi said the Iran-backed Houthis were “defending themselves… against foreign aggression [by the Arab Coalition]” during an interview aired on August 5.

