.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Yemen pulls its ambassador from Lebanon after Gulf crisis

  • Font
Flag of Yemen. (Shutterstock)
Flag of Yemen. (Shutterstock)

Yemen pulls its ambassador from Lebanon after Gulf crisis

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Yemen announced Tuesday that it was pulling its ambassador from Lebanon, becoming the latest regional country to do so.

Yemen’s foreign ministry said the decision was made as a result of the comments made by Information Minister George Kordahi about the war in Yemen.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We will continue to work to reject the Iranian project so that Yemen becomes a beacon of stability in the region,” the ministry said.

Lebanon is currently mired in a diplomatic crisis with Gulf countries over comments made by Kordahi about Saudi Arabia and the UAE’s involvement in the Yemen war.

Kordahi said the Iran-backed Houthis were “defending themselves… against foreign aggression [by the Arab Coalition]” during an interview aired on August 5.

Read more: Lebanon’s PM looks to resolve Gulf crisis in meetings with Qatar’s Emir, Kuwait’s PM

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Taliban security official says 15 people killed, 34 wounded in Kabul hospital blasts Taliban security official says 15 people killed, 34 wounded in Kabul hospital blasts
US senators urge Biden to hit Lebanon’s politicians, Hezbollah with more sanctions US senators urge Biden to hit Lebanon’s politicians, Hezbollah with more sanctions
Top Content
Czech model imprisoned in Pakistan for drug trafficking acquitted Czech model imprisoned in Pakistan for drug trafficking acquitted
Archaeologists in Saudi Arabia excavate forgotten kingdoms Archaeologists in Saudi Arabia excavate forgotten kingdoms
Riyadh City Boulevard, part of Riyadh Season, opens its doors Riyadh City Boulevard, part of Riyadh Season, opens its doors
UAE ‘Golden Visa’: Abu Dhabi updates health insurance requirement for applicants UAE ‘Golden Visa’: Abu Dhabi updates health insurance requirement for applicants
Taliban security official says 15 people killed, 34 wounded in Kabul hospital blasts Taliban security official says 15 people killed, 34 wounded in Kabul hospital blasts
Man who handed Alec Baldwin loaded gun on film set breaks silence Man who handed Alec Baldwin loaded gun on film set breaks silence
Before you go
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
Explore More