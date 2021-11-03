No agreement has been reached between ousted Sudanese PM and military: Source
A source close to Sudan’s ousted prime minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Wednesday no agreement has been reached between him and military leaders and talks are still ongoing.
Developing
