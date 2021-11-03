.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Iraq oil ministry says pipeline to Jordan needs to cost under $9 bln

  • Font
A general view shows the city of Aqaba at sunset on September 24, 2018. (AFP)
A general view shows the city of Aqaba at sunset on September 24, 2018. (AFP)

Iraq oil ministry says pipeline to Jordan needs to cost under $9 bln

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The Iraqi oil ministry said on Wednesday the cost of an oil pipeline to Jordan’s Aqaba port city should be brought under $9 billion for the project to go ahead.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Talks between Jordan and Iraq about the project have reached an “advanced stage,” it added in a statement.

Read more:

Iraq’s oil exports rise to 3.12 mln bpd in October: Oil ministry

Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company selects 7 bidders for $2.6 bln expansion project

Scatec-led consortium to build 525 megawatt solar project in Iraq

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
K-Pop singing sensations to take center stage at Expo 2020 to mark UAE golden jubilee K-Pop singing sensations to take center stage at Expo 2020 to mark UAE golden jubilee
Taliban security official says 15 people killed, 34 wounded in Kabul hospital blasts Taliban security official says 15 people killed, 34 wounded in Kabul hospital blasts
Top Content
Man who handed Alec Baldwin loaded gun on film set breaks silence Man who handed Alec Baldwin loaded gun on film set breaks silence
Archaeologists in Saudi Arabia excavate forgotten kingdoms Archaeologists in Saudi Arabia excavate forgotten kingdoms
Virgin Hyperloop to transport 200 million passengers a year by 2040: MD Virgin Hyperloop to transport 200 million passengers a year by 2040: MD
UAE announces new COVID-19 safety rules for National Day celebrations UAE announces new COVID-19 safety rules for National Day celebrations
Israel launches missile attack targeting area on outskirts of Syria’s Damascus: TV Israel launches missile attack targeting area on outskirts of Syria’s Damascus: TV
Ethiopia declares nationwide emergency as rebels advance: State media Ethiopia declares nationwide emergency as rebels advance: State media
Before you go
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
Explore More