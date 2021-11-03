Iraq oil ministry says pipeline to Jordan needs to cost under $9 bln
The Iraqi oil ministry said on Wednesday the cost of an oil pipeline to Jordan’s Aqaba port city should be brought under $9 billion for the project to go ahead.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Talks between Jordan and Iraq about the project have reached an “advanced stage,” it added in a statement.
Read more:
Iraq’s oil exports rise to 3.12 mln bpd in October: Oil ministry
Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company selects 7 bidders for $2.6 bln expansion project
Scatec-led consortium to build 525 megawatt solar project in Iraq