Israel launches missile attack targeting area on outskirts of Syria’s Damascus: TV
Israel launched an aerial attack with a number of missiles targeting an area on the outskirts of the Syrian capital of Damascus, Syrian state TV said early on Wednesday citing a military source.
It added the attack resulted in some material damage.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
There was no immediate comment from Israeli officials.
Read more: Syria says Israel attacked its southern region: State media