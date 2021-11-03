.
Israel launches missile attack targeting area on outskirts of Syria’s Damascus: TV

Syria's air defenses intercepted and destroyed rockets launched by Israel from the direction of the Lebanon and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights towards Damascus. (File Photo: SANA)
Reuters

Published: Updated:

Israel launched an aerial attack with a number of missiles targeting an area on the outskirts of the Syrian capital of Damascus, Syrian state TV said early on Wednesday citing a military source.

It added the attack resulted in some material damage.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli officials.

