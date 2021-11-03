.
US Secretary, UAE FM meet at COP26 to discuss Lebanon, Syria, Sudan

  • Font
Secretary of State Antony Blinken accompanied by UAE FM Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed at the State Department, Oct. 13, 2021. (AP)
The top US diplomat called on “key energy producers to increase production until conditions normalize in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks on a broad range of regional issues with UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed on Tuesday, the State Department said.

Meeting on the sidelines of the COP26 in Glasgow, Blinken and his Emirati counterpart discussed developments in Lebanon and Syria, State Department Spokesman Ned Price said.

“Secretary Blinken also reiterated the strong US support for the aspirations of the Sudanese people for democracy and underscored the need for the immediate restoration of Sudan’s civilian-led transitional government,” Price said.

The global energy crisis was also discussed. Blinken said the US was “concerned about ensuring well balanced energy markets and calls upon key energy producers, such as the UAE, to further increase production until energy markets and broader economic conditions normalize in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Turning to Afghanistan, Blinken thanked the UAE for its support in hosting US citizens and Afghans fleeing the Taliban.

Blinken “commended the UAE for the progress made in the past year on the historic opening with Israel,” in reference to the Abraham Accords peace treaties brokered by the Trump administration.

