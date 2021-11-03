US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE call for immediate restoration of Sudan’s govt: Statement

The US, Saudi Arabia, the UK and the United Arab Emirates called for the immediate restoration of Sudan’s civilian-led government in a joint statement released on Wednesday.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, the United States of America, and the United Kingdom affirm their countries’ stance with the people of Sudan and emphasize the importance of supporting their aspirations for a democratic and peaceful nation,” a joint statement read.

“We call for the full and immediate restoration of its civilian-led transitional government and institutions,” the QUAD for Sudan said.

All four countries said they were committed to helping Sudan’s people advance their country’s transition and voiced their “serious concern” over the situation in the country.

The Quad for Sudan also said the military should release those detained and lift the state of emergency.

“Violence has no place in the new Sudan, on this point we encourage an effective dialogue between all parties, and we urge all to ensure that the peace and security for the people of Sudan is a top priority,” the statement read.

On Tuesday, a senior US official said Sudan’s top military general, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, “hijacked and betrayed the aspirations of the Sudanese people for a peaceful, democratic country.”

Al-Burhan seized power and ordered the arrest of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and other government officials last week, saying that he was protecting Hamdok and preventing a civil war.

The Wall Street Journal, citing three people familiar with the meeting, reported that Burhan flew to Egypt hours after sitting down with the US special envoy to the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman, and saying he was committed to a transition.

Before that meeting, “Egypt’s intelligence chief, Abbas Kamel, traveled to Khartoum to meet Gen. Burhan—but shunned Mr. Hamdok,” the Journal reported Wednesday.

Al Arabiya English could not independently verify the WSJ’s reporting.

Hamdok and many others are still detained or under house arrest.

