Ahead of nuclear talks resumption, Iran says it doubled stock of enriched uranium

In this June 6, 2018 frame grab from the Islamic Republic Iran Broadcasting, IRIB, state-run TV, three versions of domestically-built centrifuges are shown in a live TV program from Natanz, an Iranian uranium enrichment plant, in Iran. (IRIB via AP)
Iran nuclear deal

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Iran has doubled its stock of enriched uranium in less than a month, Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI) spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said weeks ahead of the resumption of talks with the US and Western allies to revive the abandoned 2015 nuclear deal.

“Our stock is now more than 210 kilograms of uranium enriched to 20 percent, and Iran has 25 kilograms at 60 percent, a level that no country apart from those with nuclear weapons are capable of producing,” state news agency IRNA quoted Kamalvandi as saying.

The head of AEOI, Mohammed Eslami had said in October that Iran has more than 120 kilograms of 20-percent enriched uranium.

Under the abandoned 2015 nuclear deal, Iran was only allowed to enrich uranium up to 3.67 percent, way below the 90 percent required for weapons-grade uranium.

However, after former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the accord and imposed sanctions on Iran, Tehran began aggressively enriching uranium.

Talks to revive the nuclear deal are set to resume on November 29.

