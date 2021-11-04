.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Hezbollah claims Saudi Arabia ‘waging war’ on Lebanon over Kordahi comments

  • Font
Supporters of the Lebanese Shiite militant movement Hezbollah wave the group's flag in the southern Lebanese town of Bint Jbeil on August 16, 2019. (File photo: AFP)
Supporters of the Lebanese Shiite militant movement Hezbollah wave the group's flag in the southern Lebanese town of Bint Jbeil on August 16, 2019. (File photo: AFP)

Hezbollah claims Saudi Arabia ‘waging war’ on Lebanon over Kordahi comments

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Hezbollah claimed on Thursday that Saudi Arabia’s actions in response to Information Minister George Kordahi’s comments were tantamount to “waging war” on Lebanon.

“The Saudi reaction… amounts to waging war and [Kordahi’s comment] does not justify hasty measures against Lebanon and its people,” the Iran-backed Shia movement’s parliamentary bloc spokesman, Hassan Ezzeddine, said, as quoted by NBN TV.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Kordahi sparked a diplomatic crisis with Gulf countries because of his comments on Saudi Arabia and the UAE’s involvement in the Yemen war. He said the Iran-backed Houthis were “defending themselves… against foreign aggression [by the Arab Coalition]” during an interview aired on August 5.

Saudi Arabia expelled Lebanon’s envoy from the country and banned all Lebanese imports. Bahrain and Kuwait followed suit, and the UAE withdrew its diplomats from Beirut and banned its citizens from traveling to Lebanon.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan told Al Arabiya on Sunday that the crisis was bigger than Kordahi’s statements, and that the main crisis is the growing Hezbollah influence in Lebanon’s politics.

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati has tried to contain diplomatic fallout early on by rejecting Kordahi’s comments and stressing that they had nothing to do with the government’s policy.

Mikati urged Kordahi again on Thursday to prioritize the national interest of Lebanon: “I repeat my call to the Minister of Information to… adopt the stance that needs to be taken and give priority to the national interest.”

Read more:

Lebanon PM says beleaguered minister must prioritize national interest

Lebanon draws up ‘roadmap’ to end crisis with Saudi Arabia: Presidency

Mikati: I urged Kordahi to prioritize Lebanon’s interest in Gulf crisis to no avail

Lebanon’s PM looks to resolve Gulf crisis in meetings with Qatar’s Emir, Kuwait’s PM

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
US officials say Iran seized Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker in Oct., still hold vessel US officials say Iran seized Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker in Oct., still hold vessel
Iran says seized tanker involved in US attempt to ‘steal’ Iranian oil in Sea of Oman Iran says seized tanker involved in US attempt to ‘steal’ Iranian oil in Sea of Oman
Top Content
Iran says seized tanker involved in US attempt to ‘steal’ Iranian oil in Sea of Oman Iran says seized tanker involved in US attempt to ‘steal’ Iranian oil in Sea of Oman
UAE announces new COVID-19 safety rules for National Day celebrations UAE announces new COVID-19 safety rules for National Day celebrations
US strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians did not violate law: Pentagon US strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians did not violate law: Pentagon
Saudi Arabia arrests five citizens for assaulting restaurant workers Saudi Arabia arrests five citizens for assaulting restaurant workers
US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE call for immediate restoration of Sudan’s govt: Statement US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE call for immediate restoration of Sudan’s govt: Statement
Dutch monarchs put a royal stamp on Expo 2020 Dubai Dutch monarchs put a royal stamp on Expo 2020 Dubai
Before you go
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
Explore More