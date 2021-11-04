.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Lebanon PM says beleaguered minister must prioritize national interest

  • Font
Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati attends a joint press conference after his meeting with his Jordanian counterpart at the Grand Serail in Beirut, on September 30, 2021. (AFP)
Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati attends a joint press conference after his meeting with his Jordanian counterpart at the Grand Serail in Beirut, on September 30, 2021. (AFP)
Lebanon crisis

Lebanon PM says beleaguered minister must prioritize national interest

Reuters, Beirut

Published: Updated:

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati called on Information Minister George Kordahi to “prioritize national interest” but stopped short of asking him to resign over comments that led to a diplomatic rift with the Gulf.

“I repeat calls for the information minister to listen to his conscience and put circumstances into consideration and take the stance he should take,” Mikati said in a public speech.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Saudi Arabia and four other Arab Gulf states including the United Arab Emirates recalled their envoys to Lebanon after Kordahi’s critical comments on the Arab Coalition's intervention in Yemen were aired last week.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said the comments were a “symptom” of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah’s grip on Lebanon.

Kordahi, who has ruled out resigning, has said his remarks were personal views made before he was a minister, and that he was committed to government policy.

The diplomatic crisis poses a new challenge for Mikati’s government, paralyzed since October 12 by a split over attempts by Hezbollah and its allies to remove the judge investigating the August 2020 Beirut port blast.

Mikati said the cabinet would not intervene in judicial matters, indicating a continued rift in government over the issue.

Read more:

Lebanon draws up ‘roadmap’ to end crisis with Saudi Arabia: Presidency

Lebanon’s diplomatic crisis is a self-inflicted wound

Lebanon seeks dialogue with Saudi Arabia despite new tension over leaked comments

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US officials say Iran seized Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker in Oct., still hold vessel US officials say Iran seized Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker in Oct., still hold vessel
Iran says seized tanker involved in US attempt to ‘steal’ Iranian oil in Sea of Oman Iran says seized tanker involved in US attempt to ‘steal’ Iranian oil in Sea of Oman
Top Content
Iran says seized tanker involved in US attempt to ‘steal’ Iranian oil in Sea of Oman Iran says seized tanker involved in US attempt to ‘steal’ Iranian oil in Sea of Oman
UAE announces new COVID-19 safety rules for National Day celebrations UAE announces new COVID-19 safety rules for National Day celebrations
US strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians did not violate law: Pentagon US strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians did not violate law: Pentagon
Saudi Arabia arrests five citizens for assaulting restaurant workers Saudi Arabia arrests five citizens for assaulting restaurant workers
US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE call for immediate restoration of Sudan’s govt: Statement US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE call for immediate restoration of Sudan’s govt: Statement
Vienna talks on nuclear deal to resume November 29: US, Iran Vienna talks on nuclear deal to resume November 29: US, Iran
Before you go
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
Explore More