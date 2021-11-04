Top US military general meets Lebanese Army commander, Pentagon reaffirms support

The top US military general met with the Lebanese Armed Forces commander on Thursday, with the Pentagon reaffirming its support for the Lebanese army.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley met with Gen. Joseph Aoun at the Pentagon, Joint Staff Spokesperson Col. Dave Butler said.

“Gen. Milley and other DoD [Department of Defense] officials reaffirmed the US Government’s strong support for the Lebanese Armed Forces,” Butler added.

Discussions touched on a range of issues, “including shared challenges and ways to increase coordination in areas of mutual interest.”

The LAF commander is in Washington as part of an annual trip to discuss bilateral ties with US officials and military generals. The US is the biggest supporter of the LAF, providing millions of dollars in aid and assistance per year.

Gen. Aoun met with White House officials, State Department officials and members of Congress this week. He is also scheduled to fly to Tampa to meet with US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Gen. Frank McKenzie, according to sources familiar with his trip.

