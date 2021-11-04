.
US lawmakers call on Biden admin. to designate Muslim Brotherhood as terror group

Mohamed Badie, current leader of Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood society, attends a trial session at the make-shift courtroom at the Torah Police Institute on the southern outskirts of Egypt's capital Cairo on June 6, 2021. (AFP)
Terrorism

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

US lawmakers have reintroduced a bill calling on the State Department to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization.

“It’s high time we join our allies in the Arab world in formally recognizing the Muslim Brotherhood for what they truly are—a terrorist organization,” Senator Ted Cruz said in a statement.

Cruz and Congressman Mario Diaz Balart introduced the Muslim Brotherhood Terrorist Designation Act.

Cruz said he was proud to reintroduce the bill urging the Biden administration to make the move, and to “advance our nation’s fight against radical Islamic terrorism.”

“We have a duty to hold the Muslim Brotherhood accountable for their role in financing and promoting terrorism across the Middle East,” Cruz said.
Diaz-Balart said the Muslim Brotherhood continued to “instigate acts of terrorism and supports other terrorist organizations responsible for horrific acts of violence around the world.”

