Vietnamese-flagged tanker transferring Iranian-crude oil to Iran-flagged tanker

Vietnamese-flagged tanker transferring Iranian-crude oil to Iran-flagged tanker. (Twitter)
Vietnamese-flagged tanker transferring Iranian-crude oil to Iran-flagged tanker. (Twitter)

Vietnamese-flagged tanker transferring Iranian-crude oil to Iran-flagged tanker

A Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker, SOTHYS, has been spotted on Thursday transferring 700,000 barrels of Iranian crude oil to an Iran-flagged tanker, Tankertrackers.com said on Twitter.

American and Vietnamese officials have said Iranian forces seized the Sothys last month off the Iranian coast.

Developing

US officials say Iran seized Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker in October, still holdng vessel

