Vietnamese-flagged tanker transferring Iranian-crude oil to Iran-flagged tanker

A Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker, SOTHYS, has been spotted on Thursday transferring 700,000 barrels of Iranian crude oil to an Iran-flagged tanker, Tankertrackers.com said on Twitter.

American and Vietnamese officials have said Iranian forces seized the Sothys last month off the Iranian coast.

SOTHYS is owned by a Vietnamese company and waves the flag of Vietnam. No US affiliation. She was tasked to transport Iranian crude oil to China but was rejected by China and went back. Happened to sail alongside US Navy patrol on Oct 24/25th before directed to Iran by IRGC. https://t.co/o1NJq3AKCN — TankerTrackers.com, Inc. (@TankerTrackers) November 3, 2021

Developing

