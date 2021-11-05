.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Iran says its stockpile of 60 pct enriched uranium has reached 25 kg

  • Font
(FILES) -- File picture dated April 3, 2007 shows an Iranian flag outside the building housing the reactor of the Bushehr nuclear power plant in the southern Iranian port town of Bushehr, 1200 Kms south of Tehran. Iran's nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi announced on February 9, 2010 that Tehran has started to produce 20 percent enriched uranium at its Natanz facility, the ISNA news agency reported. He also said the much-delayed Russian-built nuclear power plant will be commissioned in spring 2010. The completion of the plant has been delayed repeatedly amid Western concerns that Iran's nuclear programme masks building of atomic weapons, a charge denied by Tehran. AFP PHOTO/BEHROUZ MEHRI
File picture dated April 3, 2007 shows an Iranian flag outside the building housing the reactor of the Bushehr nuclear power plant in the southern Iranian port town of Bushehr, 1200 km south of Tehran. (File photo: AFP)
Nuclear

Iran says its stockpile of 60 pct enriched uranium has reached 25 kg

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Iran says its stockpile of 60 percent enriched uranium has reached 25 kilograms, state media reported on Friday.

“So far, we have produced 25 kilograms of 60 percent uranium,” the media quoted Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, as saying.

In April, the UN nuclear watchdog said Tehran had started the process of enriching uranium to 60 percent fissile purity at an above-ground nuclear plant at Natanz, confirming earlier statements by Iranian officials.

Iran said in June it had made 6.5 kg of uranium enriched to up to 60 percent.

Developing

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Hezbollah claims Saudi Arabia ‘waging war’ on Lebanon over Kordahi comments Hezbollah claims Saudi Arabia ‘waging war’ on Lebanon over Kordahi comments
US officials say Iran seized Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker in Oct., still hold vessel US officials say Iran seized Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker in Oct., still hold vessel
Top Content
Ethiopia rebels, opposition form political body against PM Abiy Ethiopia rebels, opposition form political body against PM Abiy
Dutch monarchs put a royal stamp on Expo 2020 Dubai Dutch monarchs put a royal stamp on Expo 2020 Dubai
US approves sale of $650 mln in air-to-air missiles to Saudi Arabia: State Department US approves sale of $650 mln in air-to-air missiles to Saudi Arabia: State Department
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson vows no more real guns in his films after death of Hutchins Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson vows no more real guns in his films after death of Hutchins
Hezbollah claims Saudi Arabia ‘waging war’ on Lebanon over Kordahi comments Hezbollah claims Saudi Arabia ‘waging war’ on Lebanon over Kordahi comments
Top US military general meets Lebanese Army commander, Pentagon reaffirms support Top US military general meets Lebanese Army commander, Pentagon reaffirms support
Before you go
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
Explore More