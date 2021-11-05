.
Palestinian teen killed by Israeli troops in West Bank clash: Health ministry

Israeli border police point their weapon as they guard at the scene where a Palestinian woman shot dead by Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Hebron November 6, 2015. (Reuters)
A file photo shows Israeli border police point their weapon as they guard at the scene where a Palestinian woman shot dead by Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Hebron. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Palestinian teen killed by Israeli troops in West Bank clash: Health ministry

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Israeli troops shot and killed a 13-year-old Palestinian boy during clashes in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on the incident, which occurred east of the city of Nablus in the central West Bank.

The boy was shot in the abdomen and died soon after being rushed to hospital, the health ministry and medics said.

Six other Palestinians were treated at the scene of the clashes in the village of Beit Dajan after inhaling tear gas launched by Israeli troops, the Palestine Red Crescent ambulance service said.

Violence has simmered in the West Bank, part of territory Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war, since US-sponsored peace talks broke down in 2014. The Palestinians seek the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem for a future state.

Israel to build 1,300 new settler homes in West Bank

Israel approves West Bank residency for 4,000 undocumented, long-term Palestinians

Israeli gunfire kills at least four Palestinians in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

