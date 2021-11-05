.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Vatican urges peace talks as Palestinian President Abbas meets Pope Francis

  • Font
Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas shakes hands with Pope Francis during a meeting in Vatican, November 4, 2021. (Vatican Media/­Handout via Reuters)
Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas shakes hands with Pope Francis during a meeting in Vatican, November 4, 2021. (Vatican Media/­Handout via Reuters)

Vatican urges peace talks as Palestinian President Abbas meets Pope Francis

AFP

Published: Updated:

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas held a private audience with Pope Francis Thursday and met with top Vatican officials, who emphasized the importance of resuming peace talks with Israel.

Abbas, who has met the pontiff several times before, held talks with Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin and de facto foreign minister Paul Gallagher on a trip to Rome that also included a meeting with Italian premier Mario Draghi.

The Vatican later said, “it was stressed that it is absolutely necessary to reactivate direct dialogue in order to achieve a two-state solution, also with the help of more vigorous effort on the part of the international community.”

It “reiterated that Jerusalem must be recognized by all as a place of encounter and not of conflict, and that its status must preserve its identity and universal value as a Holy City for all three Abrahamic religions.”

The Israeli coalition led by new hardline nationalist prime minister, Naftali Bennett, has no common position on ending the decades-long Palestinian conflict, complicating any formal diplomatic negotiations.

But recent visits to Abbas by three Israeli cabinet ministers indicate both sides are keen to promote stability and improve ties, even if peace talks remain off the table for now.

At the Vatican Thursday, the pope and Abbas exchanged gifts and then held hands as Abbas wished the pope good health and strength going forward, according to footage released by the Vatican.

In what Vatican News said was their sixth meeting in the Vatican, Abbas gave the pope a representation in amber of the Grotto of the Nativity, an underground cave in Bethlehem where Christians believe Jesus was born.

During his trip, Abbas also met with Italian Prime Minister Draghi and the country’s head of state, President Sergio Mattarella.

At their meeting Wednesday, Draghi “expressed his support for a prompt resumption of the bilateral dialogue” and “a just, sustainable and negotiated two-state solution,” the prime minister’s office said.

Read more:

US President Biden calls for a ‘sovereign and democratic’ state of Palestine

Palestinian President Abbas tells UN Israel's actions could lead to ‘one state’

UN says Israel move outlawing six leading Palestinian groups unjustified

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Hezbollah claims Saudi Arabia ‘waging war’ on Lebanon over Kordahi comments Hezbollah claims Saudi Arabia ‘waging war’ on Lebanon over Kordahi comments
US officials say Iran seized Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker in Oct., still hold vessel US officials say Iran seized Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker in Oct., still hold vessel
Top Content
Dutch monarchs put a royal stamp on Expo 2020 Dubai Dutch monarchs put a royal stamp on Expo 2020 Dubai
Indonesian zoo breeds Komodo dragons to save them from extinction Indonesian zoo breeds Komodo dragons to save them from extinction
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson vows no more real guns in his films after death of Hutchins Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson vows no more real guns in his films after death of Hutchins
Hezbollah claims Saudi Arabia ‘waging war’ on Lebanon over Kordahi comments Hezbollah claims Saudi Arabia ‘waging war’ on Lebanon over Kordahi comments
UAE targets 25 percent of global hydrogen fuel market by 2030 UAE targets 25 percent of global hydrogen fuel market by 2030
Top US military general meets Lebanese Army commander, Pentagon reaffirms support Top US military general meets Lebanese Army commander, Pentagon reaffirms support
Before you go
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
Explore More