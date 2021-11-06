Russian, Iranian foreign ministers for restoring 2015 nuclear deal to original form

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian both expressed support for restoring a 2015 nuclear deal to its original form, the RIA news agency reported on Saturday, citing Russia’s foreign ministry.

Under the 2015 deal between Iran and six world powers, Tehran curbed its uranium enrichment program in return for the lifting of US, UN, and European Union sanctions.

President Ebrahim Raisi said on Thursday Iran would not back down “in any way” in the defense of its interests, after the sides announced that nuclear talks would resume on November 29.

