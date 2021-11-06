Russian, Iranian foreign ministers for restoring 2015 nuclear deal to original form
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian both expressed support for restoring a 2015 nuclear deal to its original form, the RIA news agency reported on Saturday, citing Russia’s foreign ministry.
Under the 2015 deal between Iran and six world powers, Tehran curbed its uranium enrichment program in return for the lifting of US, UN, and European Union sanctions.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
President Ebrahim Raisi said on Thursday Iran would not back down “in any way” in the defense of its interests, after the sides announced that nuclear talks would resume on November 29.
Read more:
Ahead of nuclear talks resumption, Iran says it doubled stock of enriched uranium
US in talks with allies on getting Iran to agree to nuclear deal: Blinken
US, European leaders express ‘grave, growing concern’ over Iran
- Iran says ready to sign Russia strategic partnership, similar to one with China
- Iran says it will hold talks with Russia over military cooperation
- Blinken says discussed Iran nuclear deal with Russia’s Lavrov
- Russia urges US to ‘be more active’ in reviving Iran nuclear talks
- Iran joins expanding central Asian security body led by Russia, China
- Russia calls for restarting Iran's nuclear talks in Vienna
- US sanctions 34 companies over China, Russia, Iran ties
- President Putin denies Russia preparing to give Iran advanced satellite system