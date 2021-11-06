.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Sudan talks over coup hit ‘semi-deadlock’, sources from ousted government say

  • Font
Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok gives an address in the capital Khartoum on June 22, 2021. (Ebrahim Hamid/AFP)
Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok gives an address in the capital Khartoum on June 22, 2021. (AFP)

Sudan talks over coup hit ‘semi-deadlock’, sources from ousted government say

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Talks to resolve Sudan's political crisis after last month's coup have hit “semi-deadlock” because the military has refused to return to a path of democratic transition, two sources from the ousted government said on Saturday.

The sources told Reuters the military had tightened restrictions on ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who was placed under house arrest during the Oct. 25 takeover when his government was dissolved.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The new restrictions further limited his ability to hold meetings or make political contacts, they added.

Sudan's military chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has said the army intervened because of political turmoil and the risk of civil war. He says the military remains committed to the transition and to elections to be held in 2023.

Mediation efforts involving the United Nations have been seeking to find a way for Hamdok to be brought back as prime minister of a purely technocratic government.

Hamdok has demanded preconditions that include the release of top civilians detained during the coup and a return to a transition towards democracy that began after the overthrow of long-term autocrat Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

Pro-democracy groups are trying to reverse the coup with a series of mass rallies and neighborhood demonstrations. Many reject any role for the military and call for full civilian rule.

Critics of Burhan accuse the army of fomenting unrest before the military takeover, which they say made the risk of civil conflict more likely and derailed a transition that offered an opportunity of Sudan to exit from decades of isolation and internal wars.

Read more:

Sudan protest movement leaders reject power-sharing, call for strikes

Coup puts into question Sudan’s debt cancellation: France

Sudan’s military dissolves boards of state companies: State TV

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Hezbollah claims Saudi Arabia ‘waging war’ on Lebanon over Kordahi comments Hezbollah claims Saudi Arabia ‘waging war’ on Lebanon over Kordahi comments
US officials say Iran seized Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker in Oct., still hold vessel US officials say Iran seized Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker in Oct., still hold vessel
Top Content
US Embassy in Addis Ababa tells its citizens to leave Ethiopia as soon as possible US Embassy in Addis Ababa tells its citizens to leave Ethiopia as soon as possible
Saudi Arabia urges its citizens to leave Ethiopia as soon as possible Saudi Arabia urges its citizens to leave Ethiopia as soon as possible
Official UAE 50th National Day celebration to take place, be livestreamed in Hatta Official UAE 50th National Day celebration to take place, be livestreamed in Hatta
Astronauts to return from International Space Station next week: NASA Astronauts to return from International Space Station next week: NASA
US forms task force to help diplomats, citizens evacuate Ethiopia after warning US forms task force to help diplomats, citizens evacuate Ethiopia after warning
Chinese spy convicted of trying to steal US aviation trade secrets Chinese spy convicted of trying to steal US aviation trade secrets
Before you go
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
Explore More