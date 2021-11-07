France condemns attempted assassination of Iraq’s PM

France on Sunday said it condemns “in the strongest terms” the attempted assassination of Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, according to a statement by the foreign ministry.

“France condemns in the strongest terms the attempted assassination of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi at his home on Sunday morning,” the statement said.

“France fully supports the democratic process in Iraq, recently marked by the satisfactory organization of legislative elections by the Iraqi government,” the statement added.

France said it “rejects in this context any form of destabilization of the country, violence and intimidation” adding that it “stands alongside the Iraqi authorities and people and calls for restraint.”

Kadhimi said he was unhurt and appealed for “calm and restraint” after a drone attack on his residence as political tensions mounted in the country.

The attack in Baghdad’s Green Zone was the first to target the residence of Kadhimi, who has been in power since May 2020, and came as Iraq’s political parties wrangle over who will run the next government after elections last month.

That vote saw the Conquest (Fatah) Alliance, the political arm of the pro-Iran Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary network, suffer a substantial decline in its parliamentary seats, leading the group to denounce the outcome as “fraud.”

